A MEETING between council officials and representatives of Strabane Athletic is due to take place today (Thursday) amid mounting concerns over the state of the playing surface at Melvin Sports Complex.

Raised by Strabane Athletic chairman Seamus McElroy and independent councillor Raymond Barr, both men have deemed the current pitch ‘unfit for purpose’ and are calling for a complete overhaul of the sports facilities.

Mr McElroy spoke to the Chronicle, remarking, “What we have been experiencing in our playing facilities over the past 12 months is, in my opinion, well below the standards required for sporting pitches in Strabane. I was always of the viewpoint that these pitches were not only for us in Strabane Athletic but sporting clubs in the district to have a facility capable of playing matches at a higher level.

“From the club’s perspective, there has been a lot of investment in the facility – to the tune of £1.1million – but none of that investment has gone toward the upgrade of the pitch surface which badly needs improved. It isn’t being maintained to the standards required and the reason for it, I have been told, is a lack of manpower.”

Cllr Barr went one step further by suggesting the solution is simple: More grass pitches.

He added, “I would share Strabane Athletics’ concerns for the future progress of football in Strabane. We have one state of the art facility where unfortunately the playing surface does not come up to scratch. I feel the long term solution to the problem is the provision of more grass pitches in the town, one pitch in a town the size of Strabane to cater for clubs like Strabane Athletic and Sion Swifts men’s and ladies teams is nowhere near ample.”

He added, “Our young people want the opportunity to compete at the highest level and our clubs are doing all they can to provide that vehicle. The success and the civic recognition our clubs have brought to the town in recent years has been nothing short of spectacular given the shortfall in facilities and all credit to them. If the criteria needed to progress to higher levels is to be met in terms of facilities then we need our council to step up to the mark in terms of pitch provision and maintenance.”

Council were asked for comment about measures going forward and a spokesperson confirmed that, “The issue has been raised and a meeting between council officers and relevant stakeholders including local elected representatives will take place later in the week to discuss any concerns.”