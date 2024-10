A PUBLIC meeting is to take place in Ballymagorry this Friday night, in the wake of the killing of Kyle McDermott.

Organised by Brighter Ballymagorry Development Group the gathering will take place at Burndennett Cricket Club at 8.30pm.

“This is an opportunity for local people and communities to come together to discuss recent antisocial behaviour in the local area, following on from the tragic events of last weekend,” a spokesperson said.

“We have a right to feel safe in our homes.”

Confirming that the meeting will be attended by representatives from Derry City and Strabane District Council, the spokesperson added, “We want to remain dignified in our approach and our thoughts are all with those sadly affected.”

Commenting on Mr McDermott’s killing, local independent councillors, Paul Gallagher and Raymond Barr said a sense of fear has permeated the local village.

Cllr Paul Gallagher labelled Mr Kyle’s death as ‘shocking.’

“How a man in his own house, minding his own business could have become victim to such a tragedy?” he said.

“My deepest sympathies go out to Kyle’s family at his time.”

Raymond Barr added, “This incident has left a cloud over the whole of Ballymagorry, a quiet, model village. You hear of something like this happening in towns and cities but not here. People are numb and shocked. The manner in which this young man has lost his life has created a sense of fear among the residents of the village, especially those in isolated areas. This should never have happened.”