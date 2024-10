STRABANE’S Melvin Sports Complex is set to receive a multi-million-pound investment, with £1.8 million of National Lottery funding NOW secured through Sport NI.

The overall project, which will cost in excess of £3 million, aims to transform the complex into a state-of-the-art facility, providing much-needed upgrades for the local community and sports clubs in the area.

The renovation project will include the construction of a dedicated boxing gym, a multi-use sports hall with three courts that can accommodate various activities such as gymnastics, and the addition of new changing rooms, storage areas, and changing places facilities designed for people with disabilities.

Funding for the project comes from a combination of Sport NI’s National Lottery funding and additional support from Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Mourne Golden Gloves, a local boxing club, is one of the primary beneficiaries of this investment. The club, which has been searching for a permanent training space, will move into the upgraded complex. Ben McGarrigle, president of the Mourne Golden Gloves and a respected Olympic boxing official, has been a strong advocate for improved boxing facilities in the town. Speaking to the Chronicle, Mr McGarrigle expressed his excitement over the news.

“These new facilities will be a massive boost to the sport of boxing in Strabane and will ensure that the sport has a permanent home in the town,” he said.

“This will hopefully encourage a new generation to start the sport, and we will be able to nurture that talent with tremendous facilities. We will also be candidates to host major tournaments like the Ulster Championships.

“I have been advocating for this for a long time, along with a number of others in the local boxing community. When I heard the news that this funding was going ahead, I was more excited than when I was told I was going to be a referee at the Olympics.”

Also welcoming the news of the multimillion-pound investment was Sinn Féin councillor Barney Harte, who said he was looking forward to seeing work begin on the project next month.

Cllr Harte said, “I am looking forward to seeing this work getting started in November, with the facility hopefully opening to the public in Spring 2026. I would ask for users at Melvin to be patient with the disruption that may be caused during construction.

One of those who also campaigned for new sporting facilities in Strabane is independent councillor Paul Gallagher.

Cllr Gallagher said, “The sports of gymnastics and boxing have needed a permanent home in Strabane for a long time, and I am so glad that they will have one now.

“I am looking forward to seeing diggers on the ground from next month, and I hope this investment will lead more young people in the local area to take up sports.”