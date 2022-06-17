Men sentenced over £850k Tyrone drugs seizure

THREE men have been sentenced at Dungannon Crown Court after the seizure of drugs with an estimated street value of £825,000 following a search in Cookstown.

Philip Carson (30) of Drumearn Road in Cookstown was charged with aiding and abetting the production of a class A drug. He was also charged with possessing a class B drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class B drug, cannabis, and possessing criminal property.

The court was told that the defendant on dates between October 6, 2020 and October 9, 2020, had aid and abetted in the production of cocaine.

The possession charges related to offences on October 8, 2020 and Carson was also charged with possession of criminal property, namely cash totalling almost £8000.

Luke Donaghy (27) of Killymoon Road, Stewartstown, was charged with possession with intent to supply and the third man, Andrew Farmer (29) of Riverbrook Court, Cookstown was also charged with possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

Donaghy was sentenced to four years with 21 months in custody and 27 months on licence.

Farmer was sentenced to four and a half years with two years in custody and two and a half years on licence.

Carson received a sentence of three years on probation and 100 hours community service.

Detective Inspector Shaw said: “Officers, who carried out a search of a property in the Cookstown area on 8 October 2020, uncovered a drugs-manufacturing factory. They seized a quantity of Class A controlled drugs and Class B controlled drugs, as well as almost £8,000 in cash.

“The drug seizure, which included cocaine, had an estimated street value of £825,000.

“The three men within the property – Donaghy, Farmer and Carson – were arrested and subsequently charged with a number of offences, which included possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply. Carson was also arrested and charged with possession of criminal property.

“Whilst acknowledging todays sentencing, I am confident that our investigation, has helped to disrupt the activities of an organised crime group. These men were actively involved in the manufacture of harmful, illegal drugs and preparing them for distribution.

“Drugs cause unlimited harm – not only to those who take them, but to loved ones who are left to deal with the inevitable fallout. As well as the physical and mental health effects, vulnerable individuals are also faced with debt and intimidation.

“Through Operation Dealbreaker, and with the support of our partners, we remain committed to tackling the use and supply of illegal drugs.

“We’re grateful to local people for their support and would reiterate our ask for anyone with information, or concerns, to contact us on 101.”