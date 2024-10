IN recognition of World Suicide Prevention Day, and in advance of World Mental Health Day, Fermanagh and Omagh Community Planning Partnership hosted a meeting with Mental Health Champion for Northern Ireland, Professor Siobhan O’Neill.

The Partnership wanted to reinforce their commitment to supporting the need for full implementation of the Mental Health Strategy 2021-2031 for Northern Ireland ten-year strategy; recognising the significant need for a consolidated effort to reform and transform mental health in NI.

Speaking at the meeting, Professor O’Neill said, “We have high rates of poor mental health in NI. However, we must not forget mental illness is both preventable and treatable.

“One in five adults have probable mental illness/ill-health in NI, and one in eight children and young people have thought about or attempted suicide. These figures are very stark.

“They fundamentally highlight the urgent need for full implementation and resourcing of the Mental Health Strategy in its entirety. The cost of mental illness to NI annually is estimated to be £3.4 billion.

“This year we only have a fifth of the necessary funding for implementing the strategy and the deficit will be even greater next year, in the absence of increased investment.

“As a result, progress is much too slow.”

Chair of the community planning strategic planning partnership board, Cllr Barry McElduff said, “In our meeting, I highlighted the Department of Health’s failure to build the promised, new acute mental health unit in Omagh.

“I was pleased that Professor O’Neill has agreed to help champion this cause in her dealings with the Department.”