Mid Ulster School Uniform Reuse Scheme launched

Mid-Ulster District Council has teamed up with three local cancer charities – NI Hospice Magherafelt, Marie Currie in Cookstown and Cancer Research, Dungannon – to set up a school uniform reuse scheme.

The project will give local families the chance to buy quality pre-owned school uniforms at a fraction of the cost of a new one, while also reducing waste, increasing reuse, and helping fund these worthy charities.

It can cost families up to £300 per child to buy a new school uniform, and this can be a huge financial burden to low-income families, or large families who have multiple uniforms to buy.

Advertisement

The scheme is open to all, and the more donations received, the more families who can benefit from the scheme.

The scheme also caters to all age groups, including nursery, primary and post-primary. The council has in place separate uniform reuse banks at its three main household recycling centres in Cookstown, Dungannon and Magherafelt to collect the uniforms donated and all the uniforms donated will go to the partner charities for reuse and resale.

For the purposes of the scheme, the Mid-Ulster has partnered with the following charity outlets, where the donated uniforms will be available for resale: NI Hospice Shop, The Diamond Centre, Market Street, Magherafelt; Marie Curie, 29 James Street, Cookstown, BT80 8AA and Cancer Research, 33 Market Square, Dungannon, BT70 1JD.