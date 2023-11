MEMBERS of the North West Migrants Forum visited schools in the Strabane area recently as part of a ‘Diversity Olympics’ project put together by Habinteg Housing Association and Rural Housing Association.

Through a series of workshops created by the Migrants Forum, pupils in Sion Mills Primary School, St Theresa’s Primary in the Glebe, St Eugene’s Primary in Victoria Bridge and Edwards Primary in Castlederg explored cultures around the world.

Each school looked at a different country before producing an art display based on what they had learned.

Advertisement

The programme, delivered through ‘Housing for All’, is a collaboration with the North West Migrants Forum and Community Sports Network. It combines cultural awareness with ‘JagTag’, a non-contact form of American football.

The project was developed by the Sion Mills Advisory Group and provides an opportunity for school children to learn about other cultures while also participating in sports which they might be unfamiliar with.

The final ‘Olympic’ celebration and JagTag competition will take place at Strabane’s Melvin Sports Complex on November 13.

Aynaz Zarif is community liaison officer with the North West Migrants Forum. She helped create the diversity sessions.

“Through our workshops we promoted open dialogue about race and tackling racism alongside inspiring cultural art workshops, all aimed at breaking down barriers and fostering understanding.

“The workshops were really successful and it was amazing to meet these creative, knowledgeable, and engaged students.”

Principal of St Theresa’s Primary School, Gabriel Brogan, said the sessions inspired pupils and gave them an increased awareness of cultures and diversity.

Advertisement

“Our children appreciated the presentation on Black History Month and loved making posters about influential people from other cultures,” he said.

“I would like to congratulate staff at the North West Migrants Forum in how they made this informative session very relaxed and inspiring for our pupils, so much that our culture and the cultures of our guests were at such ease with one another.”

Sion Mills Primary School teacher Kristel Cunningham said the workshops were thoroughly enjoyed there too.

“The pupils loved having the opportunity to hear from those from different backgrounds and faiths to their own. A thoroughly enjoyable and creative afternoon was had by all,” said Ms Cunningham.

Habinteg Housing’s community involvement officer, Deirdre Nash, said the organisation was delighted to be able to work with local schools.

“It was a great opportunity for us to support local schools and involve pupils in activities which build their knowledge of different cultures through craft activities and sports,” said Ms Nash.

The Sports Diversity Olympics project is supported by the Department for Communities and the Northern Ireland Housing Executive’s ‘Housing for All’ Shared Housing Programme. The Programme has its origins in the ‘NI Executive Together: Building a United Community Strategy’ which reflects the Executive’s commitment to improving community relations and continuing the journey towards a more united and shared society.