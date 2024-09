COMMUNITIES Minister Gordon Lyons has announced funding worth almost £7 million for a transformational Public Realm Scheme in Strabane town centre.

The scheme, which is being funded in partnership with Derry City and Strabane District Council (DCSDC), aims to re-imagine and rejuvenate the town centre through the creation of a high quality and attractive environment that seeks to maintain existing footfall levels and helps to revitalise and regenerate an area that has suffered disproportionately in recent years.

The council will lead on the delivery of the project, which plans to transform areas of the town centre, including Railway Street, Derry Road, Castle Street, Abercorn Square, Market Street and Upper Main Street. The works will include improvements to footpaths, carriageways, street lighting and street furniture, along with planting of semi-mature trees and the installation of public artwork.

It will also see enhancements to the junctions at Railway Street/Abercorn Square/Derry Road/Canal Street, as well as the junctions at Market Street/Butcher Street/Church Street and Main Street/Market Street/Bridge Street, resulting in a realignment of traffic flows and the creation of new public space in Abercorn Square on the opposite side of the street to where it is currently located. It also will incorporate the relocation of the bus stop and taxi rank, as well as improvements to on-street parking and service areas.

Welcoming the scheme, Mr Lyons said, “This project is a significant enhancement scheme for core streets within Strabane Town Centre. The current quality of the town centre environment has deteriorated over the past number of years; however, this scheme will improve the area, making it a more attractive place for people to live, work and invest in.”

The Minister added, “My department’s £6.27million investment in this public realm project is an important pre-cursor to the planned £102million City Deal investment in Strabane and accordingly will be the first phase of the significant regeneration of the wider town centre.”

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Lilian Seenoi Barr, said, “This is wonderful news for the people of Strabane and the surrounding areas, who will benefit significantly from these improvements. There has been a lengthy campaign for the funding to help Strabane realise its potential, and this investment will go some way towards the revitalisation of the town.

“I want to thank the minister for his recognition and support of the ambitions for this area, and also acknowledge the work that has gone into securing this funding by council and the Strabane business community. It will complement the wider City Deal regeneration plans and assist in creating a vibrant and modern urban centre that’s appealing to visitors, businesses and investors.”