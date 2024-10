MINISTER for Education, Paul Givan, has refused to meet local councillors over the closure of Tummery Primary School, on the basis the decision has been made and is irreversible.

Despite this, Fermanagh and Omagh councillors are to continue engaging with authorities as “Ministers [in the past] have been compelled by the need for a school to be retained”.

Councillors requested an urgent meeting with Minister Givan and the Council for Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS) seeking an immediate reversal of the decision to close Tummery PS, Dromore, as well as clarification around plans for the children affected by the decision following the proposed closure, and wider clarity regarding funding models and the associated considerations.

In response, the Minister said, “The closure of any school is a difficult decision, and I appreciate the disappointment that this will have caused; however, I should point out as the proposer it will now be a matter for CCMS to implement.”

He detailed an Implementation Plan to help ensure a smooth transition to other schools for those pupils affected, with capital works anticipated at St Dympna’s PS to facilitate the amalgamation to ensure safeguarding, health and safety and educational needs are addressed.

The Minister concluded, “As a decision has now been made, the process is now complete, and there is no basis for me to reverse the decision.

“I cannot accede to your request for a meeting.”

Cllr Collete McNulty, Sinn Féin, welcomed the decision to extend the school for another year, adding, “I would like to extend our support as a corporate body to the local school community.”

She further enquired if there was any response from CCMS.

‘No scope’

Chief executive Alison McCullagh advised it had been decided to await the Minister’s reply, but that could be actioned now as, “Clearly there’s no scope with the Department to engage directly with the CCMS for that meeting on the mechanism.”

Cllr Stephen McCann, Sinn Féin, said, “It’s a struggle to understand the logic of this decision to close [the school].

“St Dympna’s PS is at capacity. There’s nowhere else for these children to go. If children start leaving the parish for education elsewhere, [it’s] a dangerous place to be in.”

While he expressed disappointment that the Minister hasn’t agreed to a meeting, Cllr McCann noted the closure has been delayed for a year which “could give us a chance for them [the Department] to explain their logic, because with the local primary school in the town not fit for the expected intake from Tummery, it really beggars belief how it can be up for closure”.

Ms McCullagh added, “There have been instances when Ministers were compelled by local information of the need for a school to be retained, and then obviously asked for meetings.

“However, typically, we haven’t had much success in meetings with the Department of Education, because processes have either been about to start or were under way and it was deemed inappropriate.”

She concluded that regardless of this, council engagement with the school and other agencies “would be a useful step”.