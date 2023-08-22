Minister’s comments on bomb inquiry ‘entirely unsatisfactory’

The Irish Government are being urged to “reconsider” their position after a minister indicated that there is no new evidence which would warrant holding a public inquiry into the Omagh bomb in the Republic of Ireland.

Peter Burke, Irish Minister for European Affairs and Defence, said that a number of investigations, including the Nally Report, had already been carried out in Ireland into the bombing.

Speaking to the BBC Radio Ulster, he added that the Nally Report had found no significant new evidence which warranted the establishment of a public inquiry.

Advertisement

However, Mr Burke’s comments have been described as “entirely unsatisfactory” by solicitor, John McBurney, who represents Families Moving On, a victims’ support group based in Omagh.

Mr McBurney said, “On behalf of my clients I wish to convey the sense of surprise and disappointment felt on hearing the indication by Minister Burke during the BBC interview. With respect, it is submitted that the position outlined by Minister Burke is entirely unsatisfactory.

“The Nally Report, which he referred to throughout the interview, did not have the necessary powers to fully probe all matters and therefore many aspects remain to be inquired into.

“Lord Justice Horner made it quite clear in a very detailed judgment that a full investigation in both jurisdictions was necessary in order to fully deal with the matter.”

Mr McBurney added, “It is essential that the Irish Government must reflect urgently on how disrespectful and unsatisfactory it is to ignore the obvious need, in tandem with a statutory inquiry in Northern Ireland, to properly investigate by public inquiry all matters outstanding as elucidated in the judgment of Lord Justice Horner.

“The call is now for reconsideration of the negative position outlined by Minister Burke and an indication that a tandem inquiry will be launched in the Republic of Ireland.”