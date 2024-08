AS childcare costs continue to put pressure on families across the county, more people than ever are making calls to a local charity claiming they are concerned that a child or young person is being left at home unsupervised.

The NSPCC has said they have witnessed an astonishing 65 per-cent rise in the number of contacts of this kind over the last year.

Explaining the unsettling surge, the charity said one of the biggest drivers is likely “the difficulty (families are experiencing) managing the competing pressures of work and childcare in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis.”

Speaking with the Tyrone Herald, a spokesperson from the UK-wide children’s charity offered some advice to local parents and carers considering whether to leave their dependants at home alone.

“For many in Northern Ireland, July and August can be particularly difficult months as they try to balance the competing pressures of work and childcare.

“Some may feel unsure about whether their child is ready to be left home alone or they may have concerns about another child being left unsupervised.

“As the summer holidays continue, the NSPCC is urging parents to think carefully about whether their child is ready to be left by themselves,” they said.

Between April 2023 and March 2024, the charity received 7,802 contacts from throughout the UK on the subject, compared to 4,717 contacts over the previous 12 months.

More than half of these were deemed serious enough for the NSPCC to make a referral to a local agency or service, with a view to further action being taken.

“There is no legal minimum age for leaving children home alone, but it is against the law to leave a child alone if it puts them at risk. The NSPCC would not recommend leaving any child under the age of 12 at home unsupervised, especially for extended periods of time.”

They added, “Infants and young children aged 0 – 3 should never be left alone – even for a few minutes. This includes visiting next door or leaving children in your car while you run into a shop.”

When it comes to deciding if you should leave your child at home, there is no single rule.

However, there is one thing that should stop a parent from ever leaving a child unsupervised.

“A child who doesn’t feel comfortable should never be left home alone. For those who do feel comfortable, it is still vital they are left with contact numbers for a parent or carer and another trusted adult in case they ever feel unsafe, uncomfortable or unsure about something.”

The NSPCC’s website (www.nspcc.org.uk and search ‘home alone’) has tips for parents to help a young person left at home alone feel safe.

Adults with concerns about a child can contact the NSPCC Helpline by calling 0808 800 5000 or emailing help@NSPCC.org.uk. Childline is available for young people via the phone on 0800 1111 and online where there is a 121 chat on the Childline website (www.childline.org.uk).