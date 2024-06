ANOTHER general election candidate standing in the West Tyrone constituency has had their posters vandalised in Omagh.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, a ‘significant number’ of TUV candidate Stevan Patterson’s election posters were stolen or vandalised on Omagh’s Hospital Road and in the Edenderry area, just outside the town.

The incidents have been reported to police.

Advertisement

A TUV spokesperson said, “We won’t allow the pathetic behaviour of a few small-minded individuals to deter us from delivering TUV’s legitimate political message.

“These actions are undemocratic and only serve to deepen our resolve to make voters aware they have an anti-protocol, pro-Union candidate standing in the West Tyrone constituency in the coming election.”

Anyone who can assist in the investigation is asked to contact police by calling 101.

Last Wednesday, SDLP West Tyrone candidate Daniel McCrossan claimed that around 15 of his posters in Omagh town centre had been cut down and later found destroyed in the Beltany Road area outside the town.