A third person has been killed on Co Tyrone’s roads in the space of just five days.

Police this morning confirmed that a man in his 40s died following a single vehicle road traffic collision yesterday morning in the Moylagh Road area of Beragh.

Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Police received a report shortly after 7.50am on Monday, 23rd December, that a lorry had been involved in a collision.

“Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from partner emergency services.

“Sadly, the driver of the lorry was pronounced dead at the scene.”

On Friday, evening Edmund Hughes, known locally as Ned, died after he was hit by a vehicle at around 6.30pm at John Street in Dungannon.

He was treated at the scene but died a short time later in hospital.

Garrick Wood, a 56-year-old father-of-four, died on Thursday in a single-vehicle collision at Fyfin Road at Victoria Bridge.

The recent tragedies are all the more poignant given they happened just a few days before Christmas.

In relation to yesterday’s crash, a police spokesperson said the Moylagh Road, which was closed for a period of time following the collision, has since re-opened.

Investigating officers want to hear from any witnesses.

“Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries.

“You can call 101 and quote reference 267 of 23/12/24 or report online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”

Meanwhile, a van driver remains in a critical condition following a two-vehicle crash in the Drumnakilly Road area of Omagh on Monday evening.

The driver of a car involved in the crash was also taken to hospital for treatment.