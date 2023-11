AS the ‘cost-of-living’ crisis shows no sign of abating, an Omagh-based foodbank has told the UlsterHerald that it is seeing more demand now than ever before – even during the Covid pandemic.

The REACH Foodbank, which is operated by the Life Triumphant Church in Market Street, is currently feeding up to 18 people a day in the Omagh area.

The church’s pastor, Graham McElhinney, said that, with the increase in both food and fuel prices, people are continuing to use the service at a record rate.

According to hunger charity, the Trussell Trust, the level of need for emergency food parcels in the mid-year period 2022/23 saw a 25 per-cent increase on the mid-year period in 2021/2 and a 194 per-cent increase across the North over the last five years.

Pastor Graham blamed the further increase in people relying on foodbanks locally on the decision to scrap ‘holiday hunger’ payments. He said that, with the Christmas holidays just around the corner, the foodbank is expecting demand to increase even further.

Pastor Graham said, “Demand has continued to go up for our service. We have been feeding 18 people a day at times. We are also seeing a further increase in working families using the service.

“The ‘cost-of-living’ crisis is hurting people financially, and, with the holidays just around the corner and the ‘holiday hunger’ scheme being scrapped, these numbers will only go up.”

The ‘Holiday Hunger’ payment was scrapped last year. This grant of £27 per child each fortnight was to help families of more than 93,000 pupils entitled to free school meals with the cost of feeding them during school holidays.

More than a quarter of pupils throughout the North were eligible.

To donate to the foodbank you can do so by getting in contact with Pastor Graham through the REACH Foodbank Facebook. The group will also be doing a number of food drives in local supermarkets.