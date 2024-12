THE home of a 66-year-old Tyrone woman and her disabled daughter has been severely flooded for the forth time in recent years.

This has prompted a search to identify the public authority whose duty it is to maintain the river and defective bridge believed to be responsible for the repeated deluges, which have caused significant property damage, inconvenience and emotional distress for the occupants and wider family.

“I woke up to the sound of heavy rain, swung my legs out of the bed and ended up shin-deep in half a foot of water,” said Maggie McGeoghegan speaking with the Tyrone Herald.

Ms McGeoghegan and her daughter Shelly, who has Down’s syndrome, were forced to evacuate their Killeeshil home, located on the Ballynahaye Road, during a recent storm.

“Me and my other daughter Amy had to fight hard to get Shelly out of the house.

“She was too scared to get out of her bed, so we had to coax her out,” she continued.

“Then when we eventually persuaded her to come with us, because her mobility is so poor we had to take the sandbags away from the door to get her out, which let even more water into the house.

“The place is absolutely destroyed again. It’s heartbreaking.

“We need something to be done,” Ms McGeoghegan pleaded.

ON a previous occasion, floodwaters forced Ms McGeoghan and Shelly out of their home for nine months.

“Everytime, it destroys floors, doors, skirting boards, furniture and interior walls.

“All you can do is try your best to mop up the water – but a few mops can only do so much. The wooden floors are so swollen at the minute that you can’t even open and close the doors.”

Despite being a Northern Ireland Housing Executive property, Ms McGeoghegan’s house – which is surrounded by about half an acre of space that is enjoyed by her two large St Bernard dogs – has been in her family for almost 100 years.

This deep attachment familial connection with the property, combined with Shelly’s difficulty dealing with change, means Ms McGeoghegan is extremely reluctant to move out.

Independent Republican Councillor Kevin McElvogue is currently working with the family to identify whose job it is to look after a river and bridge that seem to be the source of the flooding.

“There are two eyes in the bridge through which a nearby river is supposed to run, but one of them is partially blocked,” said the Mid Ulster Councillor.

“Until that bank is cleared and the water is allowed to flow evenly through each again, the flood risk will remain high. I am now working on Ms McGeoghegan’s behalf to find out what public body is responsible carrying out the work that needs to be done.”