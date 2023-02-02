This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Motion passed to scope out feasibility of reopening railway

  • 2 February 2023
Motion passed to scope out feasibility of reopening railway
The Great Northern Railway (Ireland) Loco. No. 136 on the 4.23pm Omagh-Enniskillen train passes Bundoran North Box on Monday July 1 1957. Photos: Bluebell Railway Museum.
Paul McElweeBy Paul McElwee - 2 February 2023
1 minute read

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY