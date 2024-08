AN appeal has been launched for photographs and memorabilia related to the 1954 opening of Corpus Christi Church in Mountfield, which celebrates its 70th anniversary this year.

The church was officially opened by Bishop Neil Farren of Derry in 1954 and a special Mass is scheduled for September 29 to commemorate this significant milestone.

The church’s foundation stone was laid in 1947, and its construction was partially funded by a bequest from James McKernan, a Tyrone man residing in Philadelphia at the time.

The church was completed in June 1954, and its opening was celebrated with much fanfare, as reported by the UH at the time.

Despite the inclement weather, the village of Mountfield was adorned with bunting, welcoming scrolls, and papal flags. St Eugene’s Brass and Reed Band from Omagh provided music for the occasion.

Local residents Kathleen Moohan and Linda Meenan are leading the effort to gather items that capture the church’s rich history

“We have received some photographs from weddings and other events soon after the opening of the church. But we’re hoping for more,” said Kathleen.

“There aren’t that many people still around who remember that day back in 1954 when the church opened. But we’re hoping that locals can have a look around their homes and see if they have anything relating to the church throughout its 70 years.

“It may be a wedding photograph of a Confirmation ceremony, First Holy Communion or Christening. We’d really appreciate anything at all to help illustrate the history of the church and its role within the community.”