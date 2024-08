A LARGE gathering of family, neighbours and friends along with the wider Pomeroy Community attended a 50th Anniversary Mass for Paddy McElhone who was murdered in 1974 by the British Army at his home in Limehill, Pomeroy.

Paddy was 24, and worked on the family farm. He was a member of the local Pomeroy Accordion Band and had many friends in the Pomeroy Community.

The Mass on Wednesday was celebrated by Monsignor Barney McAleer, who was able to recall in memory that tragic day and who also played in the band.

In the graveyard of Pomeroy Chapel, the band once again played a number of tunes in honour of their friend.

Paddy was shot by L/Cpl Roy Alun Jones of the First Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Wales. LCpl Jones was charged with murder on August 9, 1974, and acquitted of that charge the following year by a judge who sat with no jury.

Paddy’s family requested a fresh inquest which was held in January 2021.

During this process Judge Siobhan Keegan stated that, “Paddy McElhone was an innocent man shot in cold blood without warning when he was no threat to anyone.”

During the inquest, it was stated that discovering the truth was made difficult with military witnesses not providing information.

Speaking in Pomeroy following the anniversary, newly-elected MP for Mid Ulster, Cathal Mallaghan, said, “The Pomeroy community are tight knit and support each other in times of grief.

“While 50 years have passed, the memories of Paddy’s death are vivid for many who attended here today.

“There is a sense of disappointment and hurt that Paddy’s family never got the justice they deserved in this tragic killing.”