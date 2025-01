There was great excitement on a Co Tyrone farm this week when a cow gave birth to triplet calves.

It is such a rare occurrence and the odds of it happening have been put at one in every 100,000 births.

Kieran O’Neill, a dairy farmer from Moy, has more than 85 cattle in his herd.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Kieran said that a cow calving twins would be “very rare”, but to get three healthy calves is “weird”.

Kieran was initially told by a local vet that his cow was expecting twins.

Mother and the baby calves are said to be doing well after their arrival into the world.