Moy road to close for five nights as part of resurfacing scheme

A carriageway resurfacing scheme at A29 Dungannon Street, Moy is due to commence this Monday.

The resurfacing work includes carriageway strengthening and resurfacing of 300 metres of road from the Diamond to the entrance of Moy Regional Primary School.

To facilitate the works a full road closure will be in place for five nights from 7.00pm to 6.00am from September 18 to September 23.

During this period the road will be fully closed to all traffic and signed diversions will be in place as follows:

Main Diversion: A29 Moy Road / Railway St – A3 Friary Road – A28 Killylea / Derrycourtney Road – A5 Tullyvar Road – A4 Annaghilla / Woodlough Dual CW and vice versa;

Local Diversion Moy to Dungannon; Charlemont Road – Clonfeacle Road – B130 Derryfubble Road – Eglish Road – A4 Woodlough Road; and

Local Diverssion Dungannon to Moy: Killyman Road – B106 Trewmount Road

The road will remain open during the day.

The Department has carefully planned these road works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise inconvenience to the public. Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journey and to follow the alternative routes which will be clearly signed on the approaches to the closure. Access for property owners and deliveries will be accommodated.

Completion of the work is subject to favourable weather conditions, however, the Department will keep the public informed of any change. All work will be carried out in line with current public health and health and safety advice, with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.

For traffic information about this and other improvement schemes visit: www.trafficwatchni.com/twni