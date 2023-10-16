Multi-million pound funding boost for Easilink

A RURAL transport service which was under threat of closure earlier this year has been handed a massive funding boost.

Easilink Community Transport, along with its project partners (CDM Community Transport, Fermanagh Community Transport and North Coast Community Transport) are thrilled to have been successful in securing £3.42 million of funding from the Motability Foundation.

Providing transport for hundreds of elderly people across west Tyrone Easilink had feared back in April that its ‘Dial-A-Lift’ facility would soon be mothballed due to a lack of funding. The local charity had been facing an uncertain future amid budget pressures within the Department for Infrastructure.

On Friday though, the new injection of funding was described as “ground-breaking” and it is now anticipated that the investment will expand and strengthen the service. A new programme will consist of four key strands: The delivery of passenger trips to disability centred groups, an investment in a fleet of 23 fit for purpose accessible mini-buses, a driver training and employment programme and the establishment of a scheme to provide transport to regional hospital and health appointments.

Commenting this week, Easilink Chief Executive, Claire Russell said, “As an organisation, we are delighted to be working with our partners to bring such a ground-breaking level of investment into the community and voluntary sector within the north west area. The project will allow us to transform the accessible transport options available to both disabled individuals, the elderly and local organisations who exist to support those with a wide range of both seen and unseen disabilities.”

She added, “As a partnership group, we cannot thank the Motability Foundation enough for making such a significant contribution and investment to the lives of disabled people in the most rural and remote areas of Northern Ireland and we look forward to working with you going forward.”

Set up in 1977, The Motability Foundation funds, supports, researches and innovates so that all disabled people can make the journeys they choose.

Lisa Jones, director of Charitable Operations at the Motability Foundation, commented, “We’re delighted to award Easilink Community Transport with this grant to support rural community transport partnerships, so that disabled people across the north west and mid-ulster areas of Northern Ireland have greater access to travel. Over the summer, I had the pleasure of using Easilink’s community bus and saw first-hand how the service is a lifeline to the passengers I met and many more!”