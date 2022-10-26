Multidisciplinary team at Omagh hospital

APPROVAL has been granted for the development of a new so-called ‘shell space’ at the Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex to support the roll-out of a Multidisciplinary Team project.

Multidisciplinary Teams (MDTs) are comprised of nurses, pharmacies, social workers and other health professionals who make decisions on the care and treatment of patients. They are seen as a key element in the future of health care in the North amid an ongoing GP crisis.

According to Health Minister, Robin Swann, the Omagh ‘shell space’ is currently being designed.

In response to an Assembly question by West Tyrone SDLP MLA, Daniel McCrossan, the Minister also said that the Department for Health was ‘continuing to engage’ with GP practices locally about potential capital investment in their premises.

He said that the practices were invited to apply for a GP improvement capital grant to assist with the development of premises.

Work in this regard has already taken place at the Dunamanagh practice and Castlederg Group surgery to provide space for the introduction of multi-disciplinary teams.

Approval in principle has also been granted to Newtownstewart Medical Practice to increase capacity for both General Medical Services and the facilitation of an MDT.

The Minister also said that the Western Trust is working with the Department to develop an outline business case for the development of a Health and Social Care Hub at Strabane Health Centre.

Mr McCrossan welcomed the steps outlined by the Minister to create more capacity in GP practices locally, and the recognition of the urgent issues at Carrickmore Health Centre.

“I would urge GPs to take advantage of the funding in the GP improvements capital grant scheme and other funding streams available to make improvements to local practices,” Mr McCrossan added.