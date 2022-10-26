This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Multidisciplinary team at Omagh hospital

  • 26 October 2022
Multidisciplinary team at Omagh hospital
The 112 images being reviewed were all carried out at Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex.
Alan RodgersBy Alan Rodgers - 26 October 2022
1 minute read

Related articles:

Public consultation for mandatory vaccination of recruitsLocals urged to avail of winter vaccine roll-out Historic Omagh property put up for sale Carrickmore GP surgery ‘bursting at the seams’ Man charged after £30,000 drugs seizure

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY