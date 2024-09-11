Mum demands action over alleged neglect at mental health facility

A LOCAL mother has raised serious concerns about the care her daughter has received while being treated at the Western Trust’s Elm Ward mental health facility in Omagh.

Sylvia McPhillips from Garvaghey has described the situation as reaching a “crisis point” after a series of distressing incidents that culminated in her daughter attempting to take her own life within the hospital grounds.

According to Mrs McPhillips, staff at the facility “stood back and watched” as the events unfolded, claiming they were unable to intervene due to ‘policy’.

Mrs McPhillips’ daughter has been engaging with the Western Trust’s mental health services for the past decade.

During the first six years, Mrs McPhillips said that her daughter received “exemplary care” from a dedicated Community Psychiatric Nurse (CPN).

However, the situation took a sharp downturn after the retirement of that CPN, and Mrs McPhillips claims that her daughter’s care has deteriorated significantly since then.

The most recent chain of events began on Tuesday, August 20, when Mrs McPhillips’ daughter was admitted to the Elm Ward.

On her arrival, Mrs McPhillips claims that her daughter was reportedly subjected to degrading comments from mental health nurses. “They taunted her with questions like, ‘What are you doing back here?’ and one even said, ‘If we were ever to cross paths outside of this ward, surely you would hang your head in shame?'”

The following day her daughter, in a highly distressed state, managed to escape from the facility.

She was later found by police standing on a bridge, apparently prepared to end her own life.

Despite the severity of the situation, Mrs McPhillips claims that she was not informed by anyone from the hospital or Western Trust about her daughter’s escape and subsequent rescue.

“The police found her on the bridge and brought her back to the Elm Ward, but no one from the ward even informed me,” Mrs McPhillips said. “It’s unacceptable that I was kept in the dark about something so serious.”

Then, on Friday, August 23, Mrs McPhillips’ daughter attempted suicide again, this time within the grounds of the Elm Ward.

Mrs McPhillips alleges that staff members stood by and did nothing to intervene until the police arrived, citing a policy that they “couldn’t touch her.”

“They only took reasonable action when the police arrived on the scene,” the concerned mother added. “It’s horrifying to think that they would let things get that far.”

In a desperate attempt to save his daughter, Mrs McPhillips’ husband intervened, which ultimately led to her admission to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in Derry.

However, the family’s frustration is further compounded by what they perceive as a dismissive attitude from some medical staff.

Mrs McPhillips recalled how, upon her daughter’s admission to ICU, they were warned that if she “starts trying anything,” she would be discharged.

“I am at my wits end and have given them many chances. Enough is enough,” she stated.

“I just want my daughter to get the help she needs and deserves.

“All they seem to want to do is fill her with medication and let her lie there rather than addressing the traumatic experiences that brought her to where she is.”

Despite multiple complaints to the Trust and appeals to local politicians and police, Mrs McPhillips feels that nothing has changed.

“I’m just sick to my stomach with what they have put my daughter and our family through and will do anything at this point to get her the proper help that she needs.”

Response

In response to the allegations, a spokesperson for the Western Health and Social Care Trust stated, “These concerns have been shared with the relevant clinical teams, however due to patient/client confidentiality we would not be responding to individual cases.

“The Trust works in partnership with family and carers in respect of the care and support arrangements for individuals using our services.”

“As a Trust we continue to work on improving services in mental health to ensure that those who experience a mental health crisis will receive the help and support they need in the setting which is most conducive to recovery.

“Regardless of the increase in demand for our service, we want our patients, their families and the wider public to have confidence in their local mental health services and not to be discouraged or afraid to reach out for help.”

“We do recognise that a positive experience is not something that everyone will have and that we apologise for. Every patient should receive a high quality service in which they feel safe. Therefore, if patients or their families do have complaint, this can be raised with the Ward Manager on site or through the Trust’s comments and complaints system – the Patients’ Advocate Office.

“The Patients’ Advocate Office can be contacted on (028) 7161 1226. The Trust takes all complaints seriously and welcomes and values feedback from patients and service users about their experience of our services.”

If you or anyone you know have been affected by the topics discussed in this story, help is available. You can call ‘Lifeline’ – Northern Ireland’s crisis response helpline on 0808 808 8000 or Samaritans – day or night, 365 days a year for free on 116 123. You can also visit www.samaritans.org to find more info more information on your nearest branch.