Mum issues plea over Springhill drug find

A SPRINGHILL mother-of-two has pleaded for people to be careful about what they leave behind, after her three-year-old son picked up discarded tablets and suspected drug paraphernalia from her parent’s front garden.

The woman, who asked not to be named, is deeply concerned after discovering opened boxes of medication strewn about the garden for the second time in a week.

Speaking to the Chronicle, she said, “The other day, my son came into the house holding a strip of tablets saying, ‘Look what I found outside.’

Advertisement

“Immediately, his granddad took the tablets off him and went to investigate, finding a box of tablets with a few strips left in the box, and a bottle which had a hole burnt in it with a pipe sticking out of it. Seeing these together has me thinking they were obviously involved in some kind of drug use. The bins had been emptied the day before so I knew that these items hadn’t blown out of one; they were clearly left there.

“My son could have mistaken these for sweets, not knowing the difference, and swallowed one which could have seriously harmed him. I looked up the name on the box and the pills are an anti-depressant medicine and I managed to locate a partial name and address on the bag which was nearby.”

The woman said this is not the first time she has found items on the grass outside her parents’ house.

She continued, “It’s a disgrace that my child can’t play in his grandparents’ garden without finding this sort of rubbish, and possibly worse in the future. I have to check the garden every morning now before I let him out; you never know what he’ll find.”

Issuing a final warning to those responsible for the find, she said, “Look, if people want to take this stuff then that’s their prerogative, but they need to consider what they’re leaving behind for youngsters to find and potentially pick up.”