Murder of young dad act ‘senseless brutality’, funeral told

THE murder of Castlederg man, Conor Browne, in the town earlier this month has been described at his funeral as an act of “senseless brutality”.

Castlederg Parish Priest Fr Paul Fraser was speaking at the Requiem Mass for the 28-year-old at the Church of St Francis of Assisi in Drumnabey.

Several thousand people joined the congregation both inside and outside the church, with the ceremony also being relayed via large screens which had been erected.

Fr Fraser said the dignity of the Browne and Collins family was in “stark contrast” to the “vicious and out-of-control” actions of those who had killed the young father-of-one.

COURAGE

He added that the family of the victim had given the whole community courage.

Mr Browne’s son, Cobie, and his nieces and nephews took part in the ceremony by carrying up gifts at the beginning of the Requiem Mass.

Mourners were also told how Mr Browne had offered a new lease of life to a complete stranger by the donation of his organs.

“We know that the family is hurting today and we keep you in our prayers,” he said.

“We know that Conor’s passing was violent, unexpected and completely unnecessary. The ruthlessness of those who attacked him as he sought to help his friend stands in stark contrast to Conor’s gentle nature.

“But the horror of last Friday night’s events have united our community.

“Conor didn’t know the meaning of the word that we often use – the religious divide. In his mind there was no division. He was a friend to all and treated everyone equally.

“As a community we want to show the Browne family that they don’t face this alone. We know that if there were more people like Conor in our community, it would be a better place.”

Fr Fraser said that Conor had brought “joy, positivity and kindness” to so many people.

He spoke candidly of the many memories which the Browne and Collins family and his friends would have of him.

He spoke of his very special friendship with his granny, Isabel Collins. A crucifix made by Conor for her was among the items brought to the altar.

“An infectious smile was Conor’s trademark. One of his past teachers said to the family of how Conor was a joy to have in the classroom. He was mannerly, kind and always ready to help. His smile made my day every day. What an amazing testament to this amazing person.”

Fr Fraser said that Conor was ‘farming mad’ and how being outdoors was his passion. He said he was never happier than when he was out and about.

“He enjoyed his time in Australia, and just like everywhere he went Conor made lasting new friends and created lasting memories,” Fr Fraser added.

“But home is where Conor’s heart lay and clearly his friends did not do as good a job spoiling him as he did at home.

“Two years ago he was blessed with the birth of his son Cobie. Everyone wondered how Conor would manage being a dad. But it turned out he was one of the best.”

BOND

“He and Cobie had a great bond and, like his Dad, Cobie has a fondness for tractors and machinery and just like his Dad, Cobie has that great smile.

“Positivity and optimism defined Conor Browne. He worked hard and then at the weekend he would go socialising with his friends.”

“It wasn’t just his family who loved Conor. Everyone loved him. Conor would have said in his own words that they loved him because he was so good looking. But we know that it was actually because he was an incredible human being. Good looking, but also filled with positivity, joy and kindness.”