Musician killed in collision was ‘full of energy and craic’

A WAVE of tributes has swept in from across the county after the tragic death earlier this week of the guitarist and vocalist with popular Tyrone band, All Folk’d Up.

Father-of-one, Barry Mohan (pictured right), from Aughnacloy, was killed in a road traffic collision involving a lorry and a car on the Monaghan Road, near Middletown, County Armagh in the early hours of Monday morning.

Loved for his sense of humour, musicianship and good nature, Mr Mohan became the second member of his immediate family to lose their life in a road traffic collision, following his father Declan’s death on the Aughnacloy to Dungannon Road in 2007.

Just like his father, Mr Mohan was a great Aghaloo GAA clubman.

Speaking after his untimely death, a representative from All Folk’d Up’s management said, “Barry was an integral part of the band’s success and brother of lead singer, Pauric. His energy and enthusiasm was always evident on stage and will be sadly missed on the local music scene.

“Barry was due to tour England this weekend with All Folk’d Up, but these four shows will now be cancelled.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to Pauric, his mother Marina, his daughter Céala Rose, fellow band members Ryan, Paddy and Szymon and his entire family circle.”

Many tributes have also come from the local entertainment community since news of Barry’s death emerged.

Mark O’Connor, proprietor of Omagh’s Copper Tap, Omagh, told the UH how in recent years he had ‘the privilege of booking Barry for the bar and getting to know this great, great lad a little bit’.

“Barry was the kind of man who walked into a room and the whole place came alive,” said Mark.

ENERGY

“He performed in the bar a few times and then as part of our Summer Sessions. I’ll never forget a rendition he did of Maniac 2000. To me, it encapsulated him perfectly; it was full of energy, craic, musicianship and pure entertainment.

“What else can I say? This is a terrible tragedy and I wish all those near to him strength over the coming months and years,” said Mark.

Local musician, Barry Kirwan, also expressed his sadness in the aftermath of the father-of-one’s death.

“I’m so sorry to hear this terrible news today,” said Barry.

“I’ve had the pleasure of playing drums with All Folk’d Up a few times and you couldn’t ask for a better bunch of lads.

“Barry was an extremely talented musician and singer and will be sorely missed.

“A young life tragically taken way too soon. My condolences to Barry’s brother Pauric and all his family, friends and band mates.

“Thinking and praying for you all.”

Barry’s funeral arrangements are yet to be decided and, until further notice, the family home will remain private. Pay attention to www.funeraltimes.com for further information.