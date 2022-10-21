‘My heart is broken into a million pieces’

“I’VE lost my best friend; my heart is ripped into a million pieces.”

Those are the heartbreaking words from the partner of a popular Omagh man who died moments after administrating first aid to his son following a machete attack on Sunday night.

Paul Brown, 53, from Shergrim Glen, collapsed during the terrifying incident at Slievecoole Park in Mullaghmore.

A PSNI investigation into the circumstances is continuing.

A 20-year-old remained in custody last night (Wednesday) and was being questioned into connection with the incident.

Mr Brown’s partner, Michele McAuley, who runs the popular Stake Out takeaway on John Street, said she was ‘absolutely devastated’ by his loss.

The couple had been together for ten years and only returned from holiday on Friday, which was also Mr Brown’s 53rd birthday.

Paul was my soulmate; my forever friend,” she told the UH.

“I’ve lost my best friend. My heart is ripped into a million pieces.”

Michele continued, “Paul was the kind of man every girl would want because he was just so understanding. He had this reputation as a ‘tough man’, but Paul had the biggest heart.

“We had a spark from the moment we met under the lampost at Sally’s. He said to me the other day that we were together ten years.

“Paul had been out with friends on Sunday night, and they were talking about how they met their partners.

“He said he fell in love the day he met me.”

A keen and talented boxer in the 1980s, Mr Brown competed in the light-heavyweight division, and won numerous titles at provincial level.

He was a dry-liner by profession, and a keen follower of Liverpool FC.

One of his last texts to Michele on Sunday night was celebrating the club’s significant victory over Man City in the Premier League.

The couple a enjoyed holidaying together and had just returned from Turkey last Friday. They were also looking forward to trips to Las Vegas and India in the coming months.

“Paul loved his work and was based in Dublin for the past few months,” Michele said.

“When he arrived back in the door he’d always say, ‘Honey, I’m home’, in his distinctive loving tone, and he always gave me a massive hug.

“I’ve had the best ten years of my life with Paul.

“When my father died five years ago, Paul held me every night as I cried myself to sleep. The memories mean so much to me now.

“He was having a good night on Sunday night; loving life right up until 11pm.

“He was in the best form, and then this all happened. He was due to go back to Dublin on Monday morning.

“It’s just such a tragedy – his sons, daughter, four brothers and everyone is just in shock, heartbroken and devastated.

“But despite their grief, everyone is just being so good to me.”