AMBITIOUS plans to regenerate Strabane town centre have been given the go-ahead after local councillors agreed to stump up £700,000 towards the total cost.

Last week, Communities Minister, Gordon Lyons, approved the business case for the £6.96m Strabane Public Realm Scheme, but said it was conditional on Derry City and Strabane District Council agreeing to increase its financial contribution to ten per-cent of the cost.

On Friday, the council confirmed that it had agreed to do this to ensure the ‘significantly important’ regeneration project could progress ‘as quickly as possible’.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Lilian Seenoi Barr, said the long-awaited public realm scheme would see significant environmental improvements to Strabane town centre, including Abercorn Square, Market Street, Castle Street and Railway Street.

She said, “This scheme has been progressing for several years and council has been leading the development of the project, working with the Department to get the business case approved.

“The purpose of the project is to stimulate the regeneration of the town centre as a destination, focusing on the quality of place, together with a complementary commercial offer which comprises of local independent retail, leisure, and tourism.”

The Mayor added that it would contribute significantly to the regeneration of Strabane town centre and would be complimentary to council’s wider plans for the town, including the £102m Strabane City Deal project, which is currently being developed.

Director of Environment and Regeneration for Derry City and Strabane District Council, Karen Phillips, said, “This project will deliver extensive improvements to footpaths, installation of new street lighting, additional tree planting, improved parking provision, improved traffic flow, an improved pedestrian experience and the installation of public artwork.”