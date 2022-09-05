New Clogher care home to create 100 new jobs

A NEW £3.6 million care home in Clogher has been announced that could create 100 new jobs if approved.

Ann’s Care Homes is a family-run company, which currently operates 15 care homes across the North, and has submitted plans to deliver the ambitious project on the site of the previous Valley Care Home in the town.

The previous care home closed in January 2021 and Ann’s Care Homes purchased the building in December 2021.

The new state-of-the-art care facility would offer 36 bedrooms equipped with ensuites, numerous quiet sensory rooms, kitchen, dining, staff, nursing, and visitor facilities within a footprint of 21, 635 square feet in area.

Externally the proposed development allows for new landscaping to provide a welcoming and scenic environment. Residents would have access to their own vegetable plots and animal pens. There would also be ample parking facilities for visiting family members.

Michael McQuade of Ann’s Care Homes said, “We are delighted to announce the expansion of Ann’s Care Homes with plans for a new and modern facility in Clogher. If approved, the care home would provide a state-of-the-art design and build whilst offering 36 residents the highest quality of care that we at Ann’s pride ourselves on delivering with integrity and consistency. The planning application has been developed and submitted to Mid Ulster District Council and, if successful, will provide significant jobs boost in both the construction and care sectors.”

In preparation for the reopening of Sunnyside Retreat Care Home, Ann’s Care Homes is currently recruiting for a number of positions including Registered General Nurse, Care Assistants, and Ancillary staff. Interested applicants are invited to attend a Recruitment Day on Saturday, September 30, from 10am – 4pm at Sunnyside Retreat Care Home.