A NEW motion has been submitted to council with a view to progressing the development of a riverside walkway along the Mourne River linking Strabane and Sion Mills.

Presented by Sinn Féin councillor Paul Boggs the motion comes on the back of a recent campaign by environmental group, Strabane Greenways which last week submitted a letter to council expressing their ‘frustration’ that a riverside between the two areas has not been prioritised in recent years.

Co-signatories of the letter include 26 sports clubs, community organisations, business representatives and others.

Strabane Greenways was set up earlier this year to tackle the lack of traffic-free greenways in Strabane.

Cllr Boggs said, “Along with other local councillors, I have met with and voiced my support for the efforts of the Strabane Greenways group in working for the further development of the greenway network locally. A key campaign of the group is to see the development of the Strabane to Sion Mills walkway which has also secured the support of local community groups.

“In an effort to progress the campaign further, I have submitted a motion on the issue for consideration at the full monthly meeting of council this Wednesday (yesterday). The motion is asking for council officers to engage constructively with Strabane Greenways and other stakeholders to further develop plans for a totally off-road greenway with a view of completing this project before the end of this council term.”

Cllr Boggs added, “It is clear the positive impact that quiet, off-road greenways have on active travel, mental health and well-being and physical health. In recent years we have seen the first instalments of what hopefully becomes an extensive integrated greenway network locally…

“I am hopeful that my motion will secure support across council and that we can continue to build on our greenway opportunities locally.”