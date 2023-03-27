New documentary focuses on Arlene Arkinson murder

THE new series of TG4’s Marú Inár Measc takes a look at the heinous killing of Arlene Arkinson.

Episode two, which airs this Wednesday night, recalls the murder of the 15-year-old Arlene who disappeared after a night out in Donegal.

The Castlederg teenager was last seen on August 14, 1994 as she left her home in Castlederg to attend a disco in Bundoran.

Her body has never been found but it has long been accepted that she was abducted and murdered by serial killer Robert Howard.

“I just wished that I could have changed that night,” Kathleen Arkinson says as she recalls the last time she saw her little sister.

Arlene left Kathleen’s house the night of August 13 after babysitting. Arlene had been invited by another local teen, Donna Quinn, to a disco over the border in Bundoran. She left that night in a car with Donna, Donna’s boyfriend Sean and Robert Howard, who drove the car. It was the last time she was seen by her family and almost 30 years on they continue their search for her.

Marú Inár Measc features interviews with the Arkinson family solicitor Des Doherty, who alongside the family saw justice prevail in 2021 after a 15-year legal battle. Award-winning journalist Póilín Ní Chiaráin, Gearóid Ó Muilleoir and former head of the cold case unit Detective Alan Bailey also feature.

A spokesperson for TG4 said, “Marú Inár Measc is a four-part true crime documentary series by Midas Productions which shines a light on the effect that fatal crimes have on society, local communities and on the victim’s families as they are left without answers.

“This series could not have been made without the cooperation of each family and loved ones who shared their story and allowed us the privilege of filming with them.”