IT has been just over a week since pupils and staff of Gaelscoil Uí Dhochartaigh moved into their new building on Strahans Road, Strabane – a move which marked a new era for Irish language education in the town.

Gaelscoil Uí Dhochartaigh had called the Ballycolman home since 2001 a tenure which finally came to an end last Wednesday.

The new £7.2million school located on Strahans Road is a state of the art facility and one which offers a much enhanced environment for both staff and the school’s 170 pupils.

The building has seven primary school classes and a single nursery unit as well as extensive outdoor facilities and play areas.

Speaking to the Chronicle this week, principal Máire Ní Dhochartaigh outlined her delight at how much pupils and staff are enjoying the new building.

She also praised the hard work of the poeple who first established the school in Strabane.

Maire said, “The pupils and staff are very much enjoying their new classrooms and facilities. The new building is bright and modern and is an excellent place to create a great learning environment.

“We have had lots of positive comment from parents who have said that their children are really enjoying going to their new school every day.”

She added, “The new building is a testament to all the hard work that people have put into Irish language education in Strabane. Without the generosity and goodwill of local people there would be no Gaelscoil Uí Dhochartaigh.”