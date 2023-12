A GROUP which supports peace and reconciliation efforts in local communities has secured funding to the tune of £226,733 from the International Fund for Ireland (IFI).

Recipients, Derg Valley Care Limited, will now initiate a 24-month project that will operate in Castlederg and surrounding rural areas, including Newtownstewart, Killeter, Sion Mills, Claudy, Victoria Bridge and Ardstraw. The initiative aims to support peace and reconciliation efforts by engaging 15 young people aged 16-25 who are currently not in education, employment or training.

The project, funded through the IFI’s Personal Youth Development Programme (PYDP), will deliver a ‘flexible support program tailored to the specific needs and challenges faced by the young participants.’

This includes training and support in areas such as good relations, personal and social development and employability skills.

Martin Duffy (above), manager of Derg Valley Care, expressed delight at the funding, stating, “We are delighted that the International Fund for Ireland has agreed to fund a PYDP project in Castlederg. This project will allow us to address the needs of our young people by providing a program that will build and develop life skills that foster good relations, build confidence and resilience and open up employment opportunities.”

Paddy Harte, chair of the IFI, emphasised the significance of grassroots projects in understanding and addressing local needs.

He stated, “We are continuing to see tensions between and within communities in Northern Ireland and the southern border counties, specifically relating to culture, identity, and legacy, further exasperated with the lack of the Northern Ireland Executive.

“Our young people continue to be at risk from paramilitary recruitment and criminal influence and this funding will ensure that support is targeted at those who really need it.

“Supporting people working in their local communities consistently demonstrates their ability to understand and address the needs of their local area.”

The funding package allocated to Derg Valley Care is part of a broader IFI initiative, with a total funding package of £1,172,890 / €801,925 aimed at supporting local projects contributing to peace-building and community relations initiatives.