New Holy Cross principal ‘honoured’ at appointment

THE new principal at Holy Cross College has admitted it is an ‘honour’ and a ‘privilege’ to be appointed to the post.

Strabane man, Ciaran Johnston was revealed as the new headmaster earlier this week and come September, he will take over the reins from out-going principal, Clare Bradley, who recently announced her retirement.

Speaking this week, Mr Johnston says he is looking forward to building on the success of his predecessor.

Advertisement

“I would like to thank Mrs Bradley for her guidance and support over the past four years during my time as vice principal,” he remarked. “I have also been greatly encouraged by the messages of support that I have received from students, past and present, colleagues, parents and members of the college’s board of governors.

“As a Strabane man myself, I am extremely proud of the achievements and success that the students of Holy Cross have enjoyed since the amalgamation of St Colman’s, Our Lady of Mercy, and the Convent Grammar. The college continues to grow from strength to strength and this is down to the dedication and expertise of our staff as well as the state-of-the-art facilities available to the students. Most importantly it is down to the students themselves and the support they receive from their parents.”

He added, “In September, the college will welcome another large cohort of new Year 8 pupils and I would like to thank the people of Strabane and the surrounding areas for the trust they continue to place in the college. Like the Year 8 children, September 1 will see a new beginning for me and it is one that I am both excited and looking forward to.”

Commenting on her successor, outgoing principal, Mrs Bradley added, “I’m delighted that Ciaran has been appointed as the next principal of the college. He is most deserving of this position as he has been fully committed to Holy Cross as vice principal for four years and previous to that as a pastoral head and teacher.

“He knows the entire workings of the college and its community very well which will be an advantage to him when he begins his journey as leader. He will set his own direction over time and I have no doubt, that given his work ethic, he will be successful and respected by all.”