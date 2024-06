MEMBERS of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee have given the go-ahead for a development of more than 20 new homes in the Castlederg area.

The meeting was the first sitting of the newly-appointed committee, which was selected at the council’s annual meeting.

The development of 26 homes will be located on the Castlefin Road and will provide much-needed properties for families in the area.

Welcoming the decision, newly-appointed chair of the Planning Committee, Cllr Fergal Leonard, said, “We are all aware of the real need for social housing, particularly in our rural areas where there are significant pressures and many people on the waiting list for homes.

“As a council we have made a commitment to support housing agencies in their plans to deliver modern, responsibly developed housing stock locally.

“This new development will be extremely welcome in the Castlefin Road area, which is a popular area for young families, and it will be a welcome boost for the growth and development of the community in the area.”