PLANNING permission is being sought for more than 20 new homes in the village of Caledon on the border of Tyrone and Armagh.

Mid Ulster District Council is to decide on the application, which was submitted in June.

The design team for the development of the 25 houses is Consarc Conservation, which is a specialist team within Consarc.

They say that the application will be supported by the restoration of the Wool Store and plans to restore and re-open the Caledon Arms as a family restaurant, public house and brewery.

“The scheme integrates with the attraction architecture in the conservation area and especially the key character and principals of the Georgian and Regency styles as demonstration both in the village and across the buildings that form the Caledon Estate with the intention of revealing this narrative when move through the site,” Consarc Conservation stated.

A previous application for houses on the site at the junction of Dyan and Minterburn Road was approved in 2012, but this approval has now lapsed, with the result that a new application has now been made.

The site on which the houses are planned is currently grass agricultural land, and the rear of the ground rises up to a hill and wooded area closeby.