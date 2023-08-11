This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

New inquest ordered into UVF murders

  • 11 August 2023
New inquest ordered into UVF murders
Holding a picture of victim Phelim McNally are his then wife Pauline, who was pregnant at the time, and her son Christopher who never got to meet his father. Photo: Alan Lewis.
Jarlath CowanBy Jarlath Cowan - 11 August 2023
2 minutes read

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY