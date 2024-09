A WIDE range of courses aimed at improving mental health and wellbeing have been launched across the Western Trust area.

Information on all of the courses, both face-to-face and online, is contained within the Western Trust’s Recovery College prospectus for the Autumn 2024 term, which starts on September 16.

The Recovery College offers free courses and workshops that support people to better understand and manage their mental health and emotional wellbeing.

Acting college coordinator, Roisin O’Hanlon, said, “I would like to welcome everyone to our free mental health and wellbeing education courses and workshops.

“I am delighted to join the Recovery College team and take up the role of coordinator at the start of this new term.

“I believe the college has an important role to play in the recovery and maintenance of our mental health and wellbeing and I am excited to be part of that!”

All of the courses are co-produced and co-facilitated by people with lived experience and mental health professionals.

The coordinator said that this provides an understanding of mental health from a wider holistic angle.

She said, “We continue to be grateful for the support, time, experience and knowledge given from our students, peer educators, volunteers and staff within the community and the Western Trust area, who help make the Recovery College so meaningful.

“As we move into the new term, we look forward with the knowledge that the Recovery College offers hope to everyone who attends within the community.”

The coordinator added, “Courses are open to all – those who use services and those who do not, people experiencing difficulties with their mental health whether diagnosed or otherwise, carers and supporters, students, health professionals – in fact anyone who is interested in supporting, improving or maintaining their wellbeing.

The online courses, which are pre-recorded and can be accessed at any time via mymentalhealthrecovery.com, complement the face-to-face courses.

Registration for the courses is essential. Anyone who would like to register or find out more information please contact the Recovery College on 028 82252079 or email recoverycollege@westerntrust.hscni.net.

The prospectus can be viewed and downloaded online.