MANY people around Eskra were delighted earlier this week to see their local primary school receive a well-overdue upgrade.

Until recently, one of the mobile classrooms in St Patrick’s Primary School had not been changed in about 30 years.

It was old, run down, hard to heat and lacking some of the technology now deemed essential for a first class primary education.

Thankfully, after the installation of their brand new, state-of-the-art unit, that era has come to an end and a new day has dawned.

Shortly after the classroom was christened by way of an inaugural lesson, St Patrick’s PS principal, Kiera McCallan, said it was a day of celebration for the whole school community.

“On behalf of the governors, staff, pupils and parents, I would like to say that the whole school community are over-the-moon to see the installation of our brand new mobile classroom, which is kitted out with everything required to deliver a top-class primary education.

“It has an interactive whiteboard, a great ICT set-up, air conditioning, good insulation, it’s comfortable… We’re just so happy to have it after such a long wait,” Mrs McCallan added.