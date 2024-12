A LEADING crushing and screening enterprise based in India has acquired a major stake in Omagh company, Omega, to deliver cutting-edge solutions to the global crushing and screening market.

Propel Industries, a leader in the Indian crushing and screening market, has announced a strategic partnership with Omega Crushing and Screening, a pioneer in zero emission mobile crushing and screening in European and American markets.

Key highlights of the partnership include combined expertise, manufacturing synergy, innovative products, market expansion, after sales support and sustainable practices.

Advertisement

This new beginning is welcomed by Mr Senthil Kumar Varadharajan, Managing Director, Propel Industries.

“We are thrilled to join hands with Omega in this strategic partnership. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for us as we combine our strengths to drive innovation and growth in the global crushing and screening industry.

“Together, we aim to set new benchmarks in product quality and customer satisfaction.”

Propel Industries, founded in 2009 and headquartered in Coimbatore, India, part of 60-year-old AV Group with a revenue of £300 million is a prominent manufacturer and supplier of crushing, screening, and washing equipment for the mining, quarrying, and recycling industries.

Propel has also recently launched 60 tons EV dump trucks for the Indian markets.

Their extensive product range includes jaw crushers, cone crushers, horizontal and vertical shaft impactors, vibrating screens, washing equipment, and mobile crushers and screens.

Omega Crushing and Screening, established in 2019 by co-founders, Anthony Carlin, Robert Douglas and Colin Daly, is based at the heart of the crushing and screening sector in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement

With years of invaluable experience in this industry, Omega has evolved to become pioneers in manufacturing, zero emission mobile crushers and screens for the mining, quarrying and recycling industries.

The successful business was delighted to receive recognition earlier this month with an award at the Machinery Movers Industry Awards held in Johnstone House Hotel.

Omega, based on Deverney Road in Omagh, is committed to ecofriendly solutions with continuous innovation, catering to a global market that increasingly seeks sustainable practices.

Omega currently has a strong presence worldwide and some of the major markets they currently have presence include UK, Europe, USA and South America.

Omega’s emphasis on quality and service has secured them strong relationships globally with their partners.