Derry City and Strabane District Council has received plans to relocate Baronscourt Estate’s offices to the estate’s “Old House”.

The recently-submitted application seeks permission to convert the listed building at Newtownstewart from residential to office use.

Additionally, permission is sought a for the demolition of the existing estate office building, the erection of an extension from the Old House to north wing at the estate’s stable yard, and the construction of a new south wing.

Advertisement

In an accompanying Design and Access Statement, agents Mitchell Berry Architects said the Old House is a private estate and working farm that “combines exceptional historical and architectural significance with stunning natural beauty”.

The statement said: “Part of the historic Baronscourt Estate owned by the Duke of Abercorn’s family since 1612, the Old House is nestled in a sheltered valley at the base of the Sperrin mountains in County Tyrone and was once the ancestral home of the Duke of Abercorn.

“Built around 1745 for the 7th Earl of Abercorn, it was soon outgrown by the family who relocated to the larger Baronscourt mansion around 1780.

“The current estate offices are housed in various ad-hoc buildings constructed after the Old House was completed.

“Many have since been removed, including the original 1750 south wing of the Old House, the remaining office buildings were largely rebuilt in the 1960s and have little architectural merit.

“This application seeks permission to relocate the estate offices into the Old House, [providing] essential office space for the working estate while safeguarding the heritage assets.”