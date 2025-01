A DROMORE councillor has called for a meeting with the Council for Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS) to discuss the future of Tummery Primary School following a lack of ‘consultation and transparency’.

Sinn Féin councillor, Colette McNulty, has proposed that Fermanagh and Omagh District Council request an in-person meeting with the CCMS to discuss community concerns and ways to build a sustainable future for the rural school.

Despite the school having been earmarked for closure in two years by Education Minister, Paul Givan, united efforts amongst the school community are underway to overturn the proposal.

Speaking with the Ulster Herald, Cllr McNulty said, “Last week, we had an informal meeting with the principal and representatives of the Board of Governors to hear of their concerns regarding a so-called ‘Development Proposal’ to close the school.

“This proposal is ill-thought out, flawed and wrong and it does not serve the best educational interests of children in the area.

“Tummery Primary School is an excellent school and needs to be supported and developed into the future, not closed.

“If new models of helping to make the school more sustainable into the future are needed, then let us take a look at these.”

According to the Dromore councillor, the CCMS is not listening to the views of local people on the matter.

“There has been a lack of consultation and transparency throughout the process to date,” remarked Cllr McNulty.

“Far too many questions have not been addressed and remain unanswered.

“I propose that we write to Eve Bremner, Chief Executive Officer of the CCMS to seek an urgent meeting and I propose that we open this meeting up to include representatives of the school community.”