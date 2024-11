FOLLOWING more than a decade of delays, the highly anticipated cross-border Riverine project has taken a major step forward this week after the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB) confirmed over €16m in funding.

The project, which would connect Strabane and Lifford, was deemed successful in its bid for investment through PEACEPLUS, a programme managed by the SEUPB.

Advertisement

The transformative project aims to create a 30-acre ‘shared space’ featuring a cross-border park, greenway, family fun area, pavilion for cultural events, cycle paths, and a new pedestrian bridge over the River Foyle. The €16.7m in funding, announced on Monday, is seen as a crucial step toward enhancing community relations, economic prospects, and the visual landscape of the area.

The Riverine project was first proposed in 2011 but has encountered a series of setbacks due to various planning and funding issues. Initial funding of €6 million was withdrawn in 2013, followed by the rejection of a €12 million application in 2017. In December 2022, the project suffered yet another blow when Peace IV funding expired after An Bord Pleanála, Ireland’s planning authority, failed to secure planning permission in time. Despite these challenges, Donegal County Council, acting as the lead partner alongside Derry City and Strabane District Council, re-applied under the SEUPB’s Peace Plus Programme. Monday’s announcement confirms that the joint efforts have finally paid off.

Donegal Deputy and Sinn Féin Spokesperson on Finance Pearse Doherty described this week’s announcement as a huge boost for the area.

“It will be transformative for the area and will be a great amenity,” he said.

“The project has been beset by set-backs along the way including the loss of €12 million SEUPB PEACE IV funding due to delays in processing the planning application within An Bord Pleanála…

“It’s been a long road but this is a great day for Lifford and Strabane.”

Advertisement

Altogether, €77m (£65m) of PEACEPLUS funding has been awarded to transform six community facilities and public spaces in the North and the border counties of the Republic.

SEUPB Chief Executive Gina McIntyre added, “There was a huge response to this funding call which really demonstrated the public’s appetite and need for shared spaces within our communities. We have seen from previous PEACE programmes how shared civic spaces can act as beacons of hope within a community, real catalysts for change and enhanced socio-economic environments.

“I am delighted that through PEACEPLUS we will be delivering another six transformed and repurposed facilities for people right across Northern Ireland and the border counties of Ireland.”