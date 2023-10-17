New showrooms planned by Dungannon dealership

A LARGE family-owned car dealership in Tyrone is seeking planning permission for a major new development.

Donnelly Brothers Motors Ltd, which is situated just off the main M1 Motorway at Stangmore, is hoping to construct four new vehicle showrooms and ancilliary supporting accomodation on part of its current site entering into Dungannon.

The firm is planning to demolish the existing filling station, shop, forecourt and two existing vehicle showrooms on the Moy Road in the town.

Advertisement

It is hoped that around five new jobs will be created as a result of the development.

The firm has lodged a planning application with Mid-Ulster Council.

The proposal comes just six years after the completion of a £6 million showroom situated adjacent to the site where the new development is being planned. The major 2017 development included the construction of a new 50,000 sq ft Jaguar Land Rover showroom.

It is expected that the new development, if it is given the green light, will further enhance the company’s status as one of the leading family-owned car-dealerships in the North.

Formed in 1947 by Peter Donnelly, the firm recently celebrated its 75th anniversary.