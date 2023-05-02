New Tyrone GAA lobby group ‘heartbroken’ by latest A5 tragedy

The new Tyrone GAA lobby group established to secure the completion of the A5 dual-carriageway has expressed ‘heartbreak’ at the latest fatalities on the route.

The ‘Enough is Enough’ campaign was launched earlier this year.

Its chairman, Niall McKenna said that, once again, the delay in building the new road has left families and communities devastated.

“On behalf of the A5 Enough is Enough campaign, we are heartbroken to learn of the devastating road traffic accident on the stretch of the A5 between Aughnacloy and Ballygawley,” he said.

“We are acutely aware of the human impact of these all too regular events. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in this tragic accident, including those who were injured and all those who helped at the scene.

“We are mindful of the impact on emergency services, first responders, as well as the medical personnel in the various hospitals.”

Referencing the 2020 A5 Planning Appeals Interim Report, Mr McKenna said, “In this report, the Commissioner found that Phase 3 of the scheme (Ballygawley to south of Aughnacloy) offered, and I quote, ‘no significant benefits’ and represented ‘overprovision’.

“Such conclusions around lack of benefits and overprovision will offer no comfort to those family members and friends grieving for their loved ones now,” he added.

“Since the Interim Report was published in September 2020, there have been at least 171 road traffic accidents on the A5 which have resulted in 12 deaths and numerous significant injuries associated with these accidents. We trust that the ‘overprovision’ finding will be revisited during the upcoming Public Inquiry.”

‘reconsider position’

Mr McKenna also appealed for those opposed to the A5 dual carraigeway to “reconsider their position.”

“The construction of the road has been delayed for years due to legal challenges,” he stated. “We would appeal to the relatively small number of people opposed to the new A5 scheme to reconsider their position in light of the ongoing carnage and loss of lives on the A5 road.”

Concluding, Mr McKenna also urged members of the public to attend a pre-inquiry information evening next week. He said, “We as a group remain committed to ensuring that the A5 Western Transport Corridor Dual Carriageway Scheme is started and completed without further delay.

“To this end, we would appeal to as many people as possible to play their part in the upcoming public

inquiry which starts on Monday,

May 15 in the Strule Arts Centre, Omagh.

“In preparation, we plan to hold a pre-inquiry information evening in the Silverbirch on Tuesday, May 9. This event will start at 7:30pm and we are extending an open to everyone to attend. As we know, the A5 does not discriminate.

“At this event you will be provided with practical advice on how you

can participate fully in the public inquiry.

“It is of vital importance that as

many people as possible attend the inquiry so that your voices can be heard.”