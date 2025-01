NEWTOWNSAVILLE is set to benefit from the construction of eight new homes following the approval of a wastewater treatment works by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

The decision also granted planning permission for the housing development, which had been contingent on the wastewater plant.

The Eskra Community Association (ECA) welcomed the approval, highlighting the long-standing need for public sewage treatment in both Newtownsaville and Eskra. The lack of infrastructure has stifled development in the area for decades.

“This decision is a major milestone,” the ECA said.

“The late Brendan McSorley, a former ECA director, championed this vital service over 20 years ago. We hope a similar proposal for Eskra follows soon.”

The ECA noted that recent housing developments, supported by privately-funded sewage treatment plants, have brought young families to the area.

This has increased enrollment at the local primary school, strengthened Eskra Emmetts Gaelic Football Club, and bolstered the local childcare centre, which caters to over 200 children and employs 50 staff.

The decision to give the go-ahead to both the new houses and the waste-water treatment plant follows a long-drawn out process which began three years ago.

Officials from the Department for Infrastructure (DFI) had expressed concerns that the site for the treatment plant was close to the planned route of the new A5 dual-carriageway. The DFI later stated that they were content with the proposal ultimately forwarded by the developer.

The housing development, led by Moy-based S and DS Construction, will consist of two detached and six semi-detached homes, with garages for two properties, as well as roads and landscaping.

Occupancy will only be permitted once the homes are connected to the new wastewater facility.