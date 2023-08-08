New working group to look at potential uses for Sperrin Heritage

A NEW working group is to be set up at council to explore the possibility of reopening the Sperrin Heritage Centre in Glenelly.

Proposed by Sinn Féin councillor Fergal Leonard, a motion was agreed whereby Derry City and Strabane District Council would work with partner agencies to seek out and fund activities to create a tourist attraction at the site of the centre, which has long since been closed.

Previously, the site has seen new developments with the addition of a car park and the installation of one of the Sperrin giants sculptures. The new working group will look at further options for development so as to attract visitors to the local area.

Advertisement

In proposing the motion Cllr Leonard said, “The site has very recently had the addition of a new car park and the installation of Now Anois Giants, which is one of the three giant sculptures in the Sperrins designed by Copenhagen based artist Thomas Dambo.

“Both these facilities have been put in place following extensive work by council staff and partner agencies and I want to commend them on their work.

“I believe that the sitting of the Now Anois Giant at the Heritage Centre and the new car park should be the catalyst for reinvigorating efforts and identifying innovative ideas to create and develop sustainable uses of the site and the building that already exists.

“The obvious use of the site and building is to develop the location as a tourist attraction.

“As members already know, this is a designated Area of Natural Beauty and there is no-one that could disagree with that.

“We should be developing visitor welfare facilities including toilets and refreshments facilities and a play park, walking trails, fishing competitions and overnight accommodation provision.”