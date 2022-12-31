New Year’s Day walk for organ donation

Friends of the Glens will host their Annual New Year’s Day Walk tomorrow morning (Sunday 1st January 2023), when participants are invited to walk the Bessy Bell Way, leaving from the Mellon Country Inn, Beltany Road, Omagh from 10am.

People are invited to sign on (suggested donation £5 for adults), before leaving in their own time. The trail is clearly waymarked. Dogs are welcome, but must be on leads given that there are livestock along the way.

In the last number of years, this event has attracted hundreds of people; those living locally and others who travel distances, often to meet with family and friends.

This is the 7th year that the community group ‘Friends of the Glens’ has organised this event.

Many of the participants of past walks have been recipients of organs, gifted by others.

Other walkers come in support of Organ Donation Awareness; some have just come to enjoy getting out and about walking, whilst starting of the New Year on the right foot!

Friends of the Glens extends thanks to the many volunteers who give of their time to make this annual event possible. The management of the Mellon Country Inn make their premises available for parking and hospitality.

Similarly, the group thanks the landowners along the trail for their ongoing support. This is appreciated immensely. Fermanagh and Omagh District Council’s work to enhance the terrain and safety of the Bessy Bell Way trail is acknowledged. The trail is now recognised as an quality medium walk in the locality.

The weather forecast for the morning no rain but cold, wrap up warm for your walk. Happy new year and we hope to see you in the morning. Sean