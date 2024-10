PLANS for ten new homes in Newtownsaville have been deferred due to the lack of a Waste Water Treatment Plant to service the development.

Fermanagh and Omagh Council’s planning committee put the application on hold amidst ongoing issues that have plagued the area for over a decade.

The council is awaiting statutory responses from the Department for Infrastructure, NI Water, and other government bodies on a separate application for a sewerage facility for the planned houses.

However, the proposed site for this facility is near the planned route of the A5 Western Transport Corridor, complicating matters further.

The matters affecting both applications were discussed at a meeting of the council’s planning committee last week.

A planning agent, Toirleach Gourley, noted that the developer consulted with statutory agencies before submitting the application for the waste water treatment plant.

However, a council planning officer stated that a recommendation will only be made once responses from the relevant bodies are received.

“The proposal fails to provide a means of sewerage disposal which has the potential to unacceptably affect the amenity of nearby receptors, create the potential for a pollution problem, damage environmental quality and cause harm to protect species and habitats,” they said.

The housing development was first discussed in May but has faced delays due to the A5 project.