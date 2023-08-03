Newtownstewart regeneration working group established

A NEW working group has been esablished at Derry City and Strabane District Council to help progress Newtownstewart’s ‘Regeneration Masterplan’.

The group was proposed by Sinn Féin councillor Caroline Devine and was unanimously supported by other members.

The initial regeneration plan for the town was proposed in 2021 but little progress has been made as yet.

The new working group consists of relevant council departments, statutory agencies, businesses and elected members.

Cllr Devine said, “The initial proposal for the development of a Regeneration Masterplan for Newtownstewart was made by my party colleague and former councillor Kieran McGuire back in 2021. Such a masterplan is vital to secure the necessary funding streams to make things happen. Following concerns he raised about the slowness of moving the process forward a ‘stakeholder engagement workshop’ to help inform the masterplan finally took place in January of this year.

“Local traders have been expressing their concerns to me about the long-term economic viability of operating in the town centre. As well as having to cope with and ever challenging economic environment, they are also having to deal with further ‘push factors’ driving shoppers and trade away including: historic under-investment in infrastructure; dereliction, poor car parking facilities; inadequate pedestrian access and lack of signage.

“These ongoing concerns re-enforce the need to bring forward and action this Masterplan as quickly as possible.”

She added, “To this end, and following my proposal last week the Business and Culture Committee, council have agreed to establish a working group made up of the relevant council departments, statutory agencies, businesses and elected members.

“This group will allow everyone to be kept informed on progress and ensure effective engagement between all those who have an interest in shaping and progressing the town’s Masterplan and ultimately help towards protecting the economic sustainability of Newtownstewart.”